TrueFi (TRU) Price Tops $0.0912

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. TrueFi has a market cap of $105.37 million and $18.55 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi token can now be bought for about $0.0912 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,155,007,373 tokens. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,154,994,713.9052758 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.09308287 USD and is up 6.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $20,115,113.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

