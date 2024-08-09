Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.580-0.640 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $840.0 million-$880.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $871.1 million. Trimble also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.670-2.810 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRMB. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.33.

Trimble stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,422. Trimble has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $870.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.50 million. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

