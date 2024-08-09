TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the business services provider on Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

TransUnion has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years. TransUnion has a dividend payout ratio of 9.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TransUnion to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRU traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of -58.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $91.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRU. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransUnion

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $90,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,268,966.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $90,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,268,966.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,716 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.