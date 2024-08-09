Trane Technologies’ (TT) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $350.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $323.29.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $327.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $351.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $331.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.65.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,243 shares of company stock worth $14,216,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $655,804,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $206,211,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 719.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 750,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,143,000 after acquiring an additional 659,299 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 27,824.4% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 572,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,689,000 after acquiring an additional 570,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $77,615,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

