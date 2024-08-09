Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Traeger Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:COOK traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.77. 313,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,643. The company has a market cap of $356.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.15. Traeger has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $168.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.07 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Traeger will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Traeger news, CEO Jeremy Andrus purchased 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $358,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,428,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,120,684.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Traeger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Traeger during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Traeger by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 14,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Traeger by 398.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 102,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

