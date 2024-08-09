Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Trading Up 2.8%

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.27 and last traded at $87.16. Approximately 873,738 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,110,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.57.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.08.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,827,601. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 194.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

