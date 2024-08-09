Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Lowered to C$72.00 at Desjardins

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$72.50 to C$73.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$78.21.

Shares of TOU opened at C$58.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$53.45 and a 1-year high of C$74.21. The stock has a market cap of C$20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$62.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$62.30.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$66.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,250.00. Insiders have bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $645,707 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

