Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.78 Per Share

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE TYG traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.55. 40,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,251. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.95. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $36.10.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile
