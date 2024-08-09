Torah Network Price Hits $0.0789 on Exchanges (VP)

Torah Network (VP) traded down 22.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last week, Torah Network has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar. Torah Network has a total market cap of $523,485.14 and $226,250.35 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Torah Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0789 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Torah Network Profile

Torah Network’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network. The official website for Torah Network is torah.ink/index.html. The official message board for Torah Network is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8.

Torah Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 0.10101202 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $303,476.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torah Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Torah Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Torah Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

