Toast (NYSE:TOST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Toast Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TOST traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.51. 2,219,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,906,136. Toast has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $27.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average of $23.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TOST. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $36,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 33,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,541 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $36,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 33,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $2,388,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,964.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 368,352 shares of company stock valued at $9,381,482. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

