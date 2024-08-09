Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Thoughtworks in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Thoughtworks from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.44.

Thoughtworks Price Performance

TWKS stock opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10. Thoughtworks has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $251.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.37 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Thoughtworks

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWKS. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,411,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,059,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,125,000 after purchasing an additional 564,141 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 1,094.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 485,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 444,712 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 244,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 1,585.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 182,988 shares in the last quarter. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Stories

