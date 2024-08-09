Thomas S. Timko Purchases 1,400 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Stock

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas S. Timko purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,557.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DBD traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.32. 72,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,136. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $45.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,246,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,378,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,462,000 after buying an additional 38,248 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,173,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,977,000 after buying an additional 60,984 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 7.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 734,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,258,000 after buying an additional 51,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Irenic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 493,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,280,000 after acquiring an additional 89,496 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DBD. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

