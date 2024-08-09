The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $3,628,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,988,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $3,090,000. Invesco LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,788,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,168 shares of company stock valued at $22,937,984. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $219.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $128.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $124.06 and a 1-year high of $229.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.90.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.18.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

