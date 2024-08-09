The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.890-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $654.0 million-$694.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $633.2 million.

The Pennant Group Stock Performance

The Pennant Group stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.18. 95,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.39. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $31.23. The firm has a market cap of $906.79 million, a PE ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.00.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $156.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.01 million. Equities analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Pennant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

