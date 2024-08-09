The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target to $53.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $61.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SPCE. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $1.75 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of SPCE stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,534. The stock has a market cap of $127.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $70.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.34.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 87.99% and a negative net margin of 5,301.61%. Virgin Galactic’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($11.40) EPS. Research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -18.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 687,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 128,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 800,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 291,757 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 649.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 16,443 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 20,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

