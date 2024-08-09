The Goldman Sachs Group Increases FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target to $44.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.62% from the company’s previous close.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.36.

NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,789. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.94. FOX has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $39.81.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FOX will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in FOX by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in FOX by 862.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in FOX by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

