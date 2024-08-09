The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Wedbush cut their target price on The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

GEO opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.66.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $605.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The GEO Group news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $72,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,936 shares in the company, valued at $326,008.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The GEO Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 65,288 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $662,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in The GEO Group by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

