The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Allstate by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $701,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.24. 368,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,636. The company has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $180.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.64.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.42) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $197.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.06.

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

