TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $73.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.92 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 357.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:TGTX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.79. The company had a trading volume of 136,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,457. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.13 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.62. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $23.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

