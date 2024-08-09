TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $73.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 357.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

TGTX stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,349,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,129. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $23.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 87.13 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

