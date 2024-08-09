Textron (NYSE:TXT) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $95.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.50.

Textron Stock Up 0.4 %

Textron stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.13. 796,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Textron has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $97.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.86.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Textron’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Textron will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textron

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Textron in the second quarter worth about $64,319,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Textron by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,793,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,037,000 after buying an additional 521,276 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Textron in the first quarter worth about $45,932,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Textron by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,235,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,396,000 after buying an additional 408,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Textron by 1,611.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 433,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,547,000 after buying an additional 407,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

