Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TBNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.66 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Territorial Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Territorial Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,267. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $78.41 million, a P/E ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 0.61. Territorial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares in the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

