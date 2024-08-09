Teradata (NYSE:TDC) PT Lowered to $34.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

TDC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America downgraded Teradata from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Teradata from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Get Teradata alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TDC

Teradata Stock Up 2.5 %

TDC stock opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Teradata has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.50.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. Teradata had a return on equity of 114.57% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teradata

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.