Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
Shares of TNC stock opened at $92.46 on Monday. Tennant has a 1-year low of $72.81 and a 1-year high of $124.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.02.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.
Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.
