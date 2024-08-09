Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Tennant Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of TNC stock opened at $92.46 on Monday. Tennant has a 1-year low of $72.81 and a 1-year high of $124.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tennant

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,193,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 577.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 128,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 109,298 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the first quarter valued at about $12,380,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 79.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,879,000 after purchasing an additional 67,080 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,930,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.