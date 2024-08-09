Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 135.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Tempur Sealy International updated its FY24 guidance to $2.45-$2.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.450-2.650 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE TPX traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $49.94. The company had a trading volume of 345,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,228. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average is $51.16. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $36.12 and a 52 week high of $57.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on TPX shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Articles

