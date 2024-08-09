TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Given New $4.75 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $7.50 to $4.75 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TIXT. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday. William Blair downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.55.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

NYSE TIXT opened at $3.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $320.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.74.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.32 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 32.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

