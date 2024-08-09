TELUS Co. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) – Desjardins cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of TELUS in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get TELUS alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

TELUS Stock Down 0.1 %

TELUS stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.66. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its position in TELUS by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 42,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 12,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in TELUS by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.284 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.32%.

About TELUS

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.