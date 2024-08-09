Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) PT Raised to $247.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $240.00 to $247.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TFX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teleflex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $265.57.

NYSE TFX opened at $230.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.95. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $177.63 and a 12 month high of $257.85.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $749.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.98 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter worth approximately $2,467,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 243.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after buying an additional 16,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,203 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $101,033,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

