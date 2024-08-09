Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Piper Sandler

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TDOC. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.56.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Mckinley acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $52,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,077 shares in the company, valued at $235,252.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 15,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,158 shares in the company, valued at $343,200.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,714 shares of company stock worth $472,714. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,777.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 112,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 106,069 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 16,937 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

