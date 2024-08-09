TD Securities Trims Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Target Price to C$30.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Ventum Financial lowered Ero Copper from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$31.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.96.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ero Copper

Ero Copper Trading Up 2.2 %

TSE ERO opened at C$25.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$15.72 and a one year high of C$32.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$142.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$141.98 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 14.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.2548878 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 10,000 shares of Ero Copper stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.11, for a total transaction of C$281,053.00. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.