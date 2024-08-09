TD Securities Boosts Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target to C$40.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.36.
In other news, Director Tania M. Clarke acquired 4,000 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,888.00. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
