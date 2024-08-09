TD Cowen Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at TD Cowen in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $81.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.88.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.08. 2,069,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,782,631. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.17. The stock has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,240,652,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $415,167,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,910,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Starbucks by 106.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $257,721,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

