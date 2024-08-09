TD Cowen Lowers TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) to Hold

TD Cowen cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. TD Cowen currently has $3.75 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. William Blair downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.55.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.49 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.32 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 32.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 2.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 254,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 12.1% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

