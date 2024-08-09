TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.02

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$60.02 and last traded at C$59.87, with a volume of 1036589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$59.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$55.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.73.

TC Energy Price Performance

TC Energy Announces Dividend

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$54.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01. The stock has a market cap of C$61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.15, for a total transaction of C$70,689.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,767.90. In other news, Director Richard Prior sold 5,000 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total value of C$200,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.15, for a total value of C$70,689.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$24,767.90. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,294. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

