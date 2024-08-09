TC Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 16,157 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,446% compared to the average daily volume of 1,045 put options.

TC Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $43.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.98. TC Energy has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.85%.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 42.0% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,590,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,148,000 after buying an additional 1,062,805 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,066,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 38,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter worth $1,510,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

