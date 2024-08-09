TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.70

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.70 and last traded at $43.65, with a volume of 648284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

TC Energy Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.98.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 21.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter valued at $506,485,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in TC Energy by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,677,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,174,931,000 after buying an additional 10,654,993 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $341,262,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,124,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $235,580,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

