Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Cut to $153.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $153.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TGT. StockNews.com cut Target from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Target in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.46.

NYSE TGT opened at $133.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. Target has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.60 and a 200-day moving average of $154.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $759,810,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $335,870,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 15,009.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,459 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 51,357.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Target by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,683,228 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $382,145,000 after purchasing an additional 984,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

