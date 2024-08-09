Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Talkspace Stock Performance

Shares of TALK opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. Talkspace has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68.

Get Talkspace alerts:

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Talkspace will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Talkspace

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talkspace

In other news, CMO Katelyn Watson sold 94,018 shares of Talkspace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $253,848.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 478,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,877.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Talkspace in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the first quarter worth $74,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Talkspace during the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Talkspace in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About Talkspace

(Get Free Report)

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.