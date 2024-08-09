TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Price Target Cut to $13.40 by Analysts at Citigroup

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $21.30 to $13.40 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TAL has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded TAL Education Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.30.

Shares of NYSE TAL opened at $9.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -910.09 and a beta of 0.01. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $15.52.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $414.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAL. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in TAL Education Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,333,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,438 shares in the last quarter. HCEP Management Ltd increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101,330 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,364 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,981,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,291,000 after acquiring an additional 200,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,257,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,500 shares during the period. 37.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

