Take-Two Interactive Software’s (TTWO) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.30.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $138.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $130.34 and a fifty-two week high of $171.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.01.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 131,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

