Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.350-0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.350-2.600 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,518,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,709. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $130.34 and a 1 year high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.11.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The company's revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

