Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $167.77 and last traded at $164.71. Approximately 9,590,971 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 16,200,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TSM shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $857.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.89%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.4865 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 653,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,584,000 after purchasing an additional 130,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.