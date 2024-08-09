Taiko (TAIKO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $530.95 Million

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last week, Taiko has traded 12% lower against the dollar. Taiko has a total market cap of $530.95 million and approximately $40.95 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Taiko coin can now be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko Profile

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,220,999 coins. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. The official message board for Taiko is taiko.mirror.xyz. The official website for Taiko is taiko.xyz.

Taiko Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 65,951,595.10698914 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 1.95762631 USD and is up 18.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $39,664,125.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Taiko should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Taiko using one of the exchanges listed above.

