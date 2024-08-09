Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

Shares of TCMD opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $313.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tactile Systems Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

In other news, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $41,600.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,295 shares in the company, valued at $838,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 94.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 1,330.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 802.5% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.