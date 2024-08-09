Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.67 million. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Taboola.com updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Taboola.com Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ TBLA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.90 million, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Taboola.com has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TBLA. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.59.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

