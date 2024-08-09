Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6,408.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus increased their target price on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $70.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.41. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

