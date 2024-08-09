Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 494 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE KEYS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,090. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.87. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $162.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

