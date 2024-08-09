Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 3,471 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 100.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,036,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.49. The stock had a trading volume of 124,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,117. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.66. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $82.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $1.4567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

