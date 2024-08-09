Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 15,493 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 318.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,493 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNA traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.12. 125,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,021. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $37.95 and a 52-week high of $50.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average is $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 38.43%.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Jane Elizabeth Possell sold 4,444 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $213,667.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,832.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

