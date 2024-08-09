Symmetry Partners LLC Has $571,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.90.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MDT traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $81.81. 1,684,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,265,488. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.52. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $89.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

